Gas leak near North Texas elementary school sends 9 staff members, 2 students to hospital

Staff members and students at NeSmith Elementary in the Collin County city of Lavon were taken to the hospital after a gas leak near campus.

Community ISD tells FOX 4 shortly after noon there was a gas leak outside the school related to a construction project behind the school building.

The city of Lavon says the leak was contained within 15 minutes of being notified.

9 staff members requested to be transported to the hospital.

SKY 4 spotted multiple ambulances outside the school.

The district says 2 students also reported feeling effects from the gas leak and were taken to the hospital.

Parents were told they could pick their students up early if they wanted to, but it was not required.

Community ISD says Atmos Energy and the Lavon Fire Department tested multiple sites inside the school and did not detect any gas inside the campus.