Police link Dallas suspect to two murders, including shooting of elderly man near Fair Park

The Brief 30-year-old Garrett Hudgens has been arrested and charged with murder after he was linked to two Dallas shootings over the past week. Percy Howard, 71, was shot and killed while in a wheelchair outside of Fair Park on April 23. Jimmie Walker, 51, was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in West Oak Cliff on April 25. Hudgens is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $2 million bond.



New information has been released regarding two connected murders that occurred in Dallas this past week.

A 30-year-old man, Garrett Hudgens, has been charged with two counts of murder, including the fatal shooting of an elderly man in a wheelchair outside Fair Park.

Murder outside Fair Park

Man killed in front of Fair Park (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

Dallas police responded to a shooting call just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 23, in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue, near Fair Park.

The victim, identified as 71-year-old Percy Howard, was found dead at the scene. Police said Howard, who was in a wheelchair, was shot multiple times.

Surveillance video captured a black SUV with a non-functioning headlight fleeing the scene. Investigators later obtained phone records from the area at the time of the shooting, which linked Hudgens to the location.

Murder in West Oak Cliff

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 25, Dallas police responded to a shooting at the Park Hill Apartments in West Oak Cliff. Officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Jimmie Walker, dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a black Chevrolet Tahoe — also with one headlight out — pulling into a driveway across the street from the apartments.

Video shows the suspected shooter exiting the vehicle and following Walker as he walked by. The footage captures Walker raising his arms, but the shooting itself is not shown. Afterward, the suspect is seen getting back into the vehicle and leaving.

Investigators obtained phone data from the area and linked a number associated with the Cash App account of Hudgens — the same number connected to the Fair Park shooting two days earlier.

Flock cameras also recorded Hudgens’ vehicle within a few miles of the crime scene around the time of the murder. Police noted that Hudgens lives about 2.5 miles from the Park Hill Apartments.

Dallas man charged in connection to both murders

Hudgens was arrested in connection with both murders, according to the arrest affidavit. He remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $2 million bond.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Hudgens knew either of the victims before the shootings.