Garland's "Red, White and You" celebration ignites Downtown Garland with fireworks

The Brief Garland's "Red, White and You" celebration is happening now in Downtown Garland, featuring fireworks at 9:30 PM. This marks the first time in 15 years that the fireworks show is back downtown, following a redesign of the downtown square. The event offers free activities, including carnival rides, roller skating, inflatables, and crafts, with comfortable temperatures expected.



The City of Garland's "Red, White and You" celebration is getting underway in Downtown Garland and there is still time to attend the 9:30 fireworks show.

There is a lot of excitement because this will be the first time in 15 years that Garland's fireworks show is back downtown.

What we know:

Dana Lodge is the director of special events for the City of Garland.

"For 15 years, we were up north at our Firewheel Town Center, but we returned last year after the redesign of our downtown square. This year, for the first time in 15 years, we're bringing fireworks back downtown, so we have a stunning show planned for 9:30," she said.

"People loved the drone show last year, but we heard we wanted fireworks. We said okay, we will bring it to you. We have great bands to start the night off."

Local perspective:

Lodge says there are two remote parking lots with nonstop motor-coaches, Lavan Baptist Church and Garland High School.

"Don't be scared about parking, we've got you covered."

All the activities are free and the heat is typically oppressive in July, so the City of Garland brought out a large mist tunnel, but with temperatures in the 80s, it is truly not even needed.

"Carnival rides, a pretty good-sized Ferris wheel, roller skating rink, inflatables including a zip line, and crafts, a little bit of something for everyone," said Lodge.

"It's actually going to be perfect because we will not be baking at 100 degrees. We will have a great temperature completely clear for fireworks at 9:30."

What they're saying:

A very pleasant 3rd of July forecast say the residents of Garland.

"I think it's cooler than normal. Yesterday was hot!," said Garland resident, Sonny Boi. "We're just hatting around here."

Kendra Lara is the owner of Nectar and Roots and is among the many residents that are happy the "Red, White and You" event is back downtown.

"I've lived in this city since I was two. I have a lot of experience. We would ride our horses in the parade," said Lara.

"Everything is better downtown."

Tony from Rad Hatter is excited to make hats for the attendees at Garland's fireworks show.

"[We’re] making 4th of July hats for all the guests. I will have hats ready with 5 tables of embellishments, glitter, ribbons, boa's pipe cleaners, no mistakes in art. Everyone's hat will be unique and different," said Tony.

"Looking forward to seeing you folks. Let’s go!"

Dig deeper:

Lodge says people are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.

Blankets are not recommended because the downtown square is expected to be crowded before the fireworks.