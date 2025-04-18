Garland shooting involves children; 15-year-old dead

article

The Brief Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting involving children. The victims include a 3-year-old, 15-year-old, 19-year-old, and 42-year-old. The 15-year-old died at the hospital. No suspect has been arrested.



Four people, including several children, were shot on Friday night in Garland.

What we know:

Garland police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of West Walnut Street.

A 3-year-old, 15-year-old, 19-year-old, and 42-year-old were taken to the hospital. They are from multiple families.

The 15-year-old died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting. Garland police said they are still actively investigating.

No information about a suspect was released.

The name of the 15-year-old victim has not yet been released.

The exact condition of the other victims is also unknown.

What you can do

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.