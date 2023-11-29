Garland couple dead after apparent murder-suicide, police say

article

Garland police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a married couple dead.

Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from a man who said he had just killed his wife and was going to kill himself.

Once officers got to the home in the 1800 block of Vine Drive, they found 65-year-old Luat Nguyen dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They also found 66-year-old Kim Nguyen dead from gunshot wounds in a separate room.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests Luat shot and killed his wife, and then killed himself.

However, detectives are waiting on the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on their official causes of death.