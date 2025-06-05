Garland SWAT officer kills armed man; Second body found in motel room

article

A Garland SWAT officer fatally shot an armed man Tuesday after he pointed a gun at police and refused to cooperate during a standoff at a Motel 6.

Officers discovered a second deceased person in the same room, who investigators believe died prior to the incident.

What we know:

Garland police initially responded to a disturbance call at the Motel 6 off LBJ Freeway around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reported an issue between motel management and a tenant.

Police told FOX 4 reporters the argument began after the tenant overstayed their paid motel reservation.

Officers attempted to speak with the tenant, but the suspect pointed a gun at them. Due to the tenant's previous aggravated assault charge on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, SWAT was deployed to the scene.

After obtaining a warrant and evacuating nearby motel guests, the SWAT team tried to negotiate with the suspect inside the room, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.

The team deployed tear gas. However, when an officer approached the room's window, the suspect again pointed a gun at the officer, who then fired shots, killing the suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Second Deceased Person Found

After entering the motel room, officers found a second individual who was already deceased. According to a Garland police release, investigators believe this person had been "deceased for some time prior to the incident."

Garland police are now investigating both the circumstances surrounding the suspect's death and the death of the second person found in the room.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragedy however you play it out," said Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau. "We have two people that are dead, one because they displayed a gun towards a police officer, and the other person we're still trying to determine what was the cause of death, but nonetheless families have been impacted here."

What we don't know:

The identities of both the suspect and the person found deceased have not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Authorities also have not spoken on the relationship between the two individuals or whether the suspect was involved in the second person's death.

Details surrounding how long the second person had been in the motel room or the suspect's previous charges remain unclear.