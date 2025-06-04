Suspect fatally shot after motel standoff with Garland SWAT team: Police

article

The Brief A suspect was fatally shot by Garland police Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6 after a standoff. Police responded to a disturbance call, and the suspect pointed a gun at officers before a SWAT team was called in. A second deceased person, believed to have died earlier, was also found in the motel room.



A suspect is dead after Garland police say he pointed a gun at them Wednesday afternoon.

The Motel 6 guest was fatally shot after a standoff with a SWAT team, a release reports.

Garland Motel 6 Fatal Shooting

What we know:

Garland police say they responded to the Motel 6 on LBJ Freeway near Northwest Highway around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday for a disturbance call. Their release says hotel management reported a tenant of the motel.

Once officers made contact with the suspect, they say he pointed a gun at the officers, who immediately took cover. Once the suspect had committed aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, Garland PD says they called in their SWAT team to manage the threat.

Nearby motel guests were evacuated, and SWAT negotiators attempted to talk to the suspect, who had barricaded themselves inside the room, and who they say refused to respond to the officers.

Failing communication, tear gas was used on the suspect. Police say the suspect then confronted a SWAT team member with a gun from inside the room, resulting in the officer shooting the suspect.

Officers entered the room to find the suspect dead of their gunshot wounds.

The release says a second person was also found dead inside the room, who they believe to have been dead for some time before the standoff.

No officers were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The identities of both dead individuals were not released, pending the notification of their next of kin.

What's next:

Garland PD says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.