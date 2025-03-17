Expand / Collapse search

Dallas man accused of killing woman outside Garland apartment arrested

By
Published  March 17, 2025 4:46pm CDT
Garland
Robert Ray Kelly

The Brief

    • Robert Ray Kelly turned himself in to the Garland Police Department on Monday.
    • Kelly is accused of shooting Stephanie Wenneberg outside of an apartment on Chaha Road in January.
    • He is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

DALLAS - A suspect police believe was the shooter in the death of a 36-year-old woman turned himself in at the Garland Police Department Monday afternoon. Robert Ray Kelly of Dallas is currently in the Garland Jail where he faces murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

He is being held on a $1,175,000 bond.

Shooting in Garland

The backstory:

Garland Police arrived at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Chaha Road, just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2025.

First responders found a woman, later identified as Stephanie Wenneberg, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Wenneberg was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say there was a disturbance involving Kelly and two females. 

Investigators say Kelly shot Wenneberg and then pointed a gun at the other woman before running from the scene.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Garland Police Department.

