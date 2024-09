Garland police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the area of Glenfield Drive and Cumberland Drive before 6 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify a suspect and what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The victim has also not been identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police.