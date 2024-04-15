Dallas man charged with murder in deadly Garland shooting

A Dallas man has been charged with murder for a shooting in Garland.

Christopher Polk, 32, has been charged with murder in the shooting of 31-year-old Marquicha Mingo.

Christopher Polk (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Mingo was found with gunshot wounds at an apartment on Duck Creek Drive in Garland on April 6.

Investigators say that the incident started with a fight in Dallas involving multiple individuals.

It eventually escalated to a shooting in Garland that led to the death of Mingo and another person being injured.

Last week, police said two guns were fired.

Polk was arrested on April 12 and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.