Garland police searching for missing 15-year-old with autism

Garland police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old autistic boy.

Owen Van Leach was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the 2600 block of Livenshire Drive.

Police said he is a highly functional autistic boy, and was last seen wearing a black thermal shirt, greyish/tan sweat pants, and black Nike slip-on shoes with a white Nike symbol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland PD at 972-485-4840 or 911.