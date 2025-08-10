Missing Garland woman found safe

article

The Brief Garland police were asking for the public's help to find Cenith Yvette Horton, a 61-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning. Horton has medical issues from a brain aneurysm and may be confused or disoriented, police said. She was last seen near her home and is described as 4'11" with a scar on her neck. Anyone with information should call Garland police.



UPDATE: Garland Police say the missing woman was found safe.

Police in Garland are asking for the public's help to find a missing 61-year-old woman with medical issues who was last seen Friday morning.

Missing Garland Woman

What we know:

Cenith Yvette Horton was last seen on foot around 8:45 a.m. near her home in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive, according to a release from the Garland Police Department.

Horton's family told police she has ongoing medical conditions from a previous brain aneurysm and may be confused or disoriented.

She is described as a Black female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing between 115 and 120 pounds. She has a scar on the front of her neck and brown/black hair pulled back in a ponytail. When last seen, she was wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and dirty Air Jordan shoes.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information on Horton's whereabouts to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or dial 911.