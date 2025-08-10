Missing Garland woman found safe
GARLAND, Texas - UPDATE: Garland Police say the missing woman was found safe.
Police in Garland are asking for the public's help to find a missing 61-year-old woman with medical issues who was last seen Friday morning.
Missing Garland Woman
What we know:
Cenith Yvette Horton was last seen on foot around 8:45 a.m. near her home in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive, according to a release from the Garland Police Department.
Horton's family told police she has ongoing medical conditions from a previous brain aneurysm and may be confused or disoriented.
She is described as a Black female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing between 115 and 120 pounds. She has a scar on the front of her neck and brown/black hair pulled back in a ponytail. When last seen, she was wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and dirty Air Jordan shoes.
What you can do:
Police are urging anyone with information on Horton's whereabouts to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or dial 911.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Garland Police Department.