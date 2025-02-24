Garland police officer shot; suspect killed in shootout
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police officers shot and killed a man who fired at and injured an officer early Monday morning.
Garland officer shot
What we know:
Police responded to multiple 911 calls just after midnight in the 100 block of West Wanda Drive about a man firing weapons in the street.
As the first officer arrived, the suspect shot at his vehicle, striking him while he was still inside. The officer was able to get to safety and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Suspect killed in shootout
Other officers responded to the scene, leading to an exchange of gunfire before they shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police said multiple locations were involved but do not believe there are other suspects.
No other injuries have been reported. Police say there is no ongoing threat but urge people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
No further details have been released.
What they're saying:
"As police officers, we understand the risks involved, but we ultimately joined the force to make a difference in our community—to serve and protect," Garland Lt. Pedro Barineau said.
What we don't know:
The identities of the injured officer and suspect have not been released to the public.
Investigators are working to determine the suspect’s motive.
This is a developing story. FOX 4 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Garland police.