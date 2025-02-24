Garland police officer shot; suspect killed in shootout

article

The Brief A Garland police officer was shot and injured when a suspect opened fire on his squad car early Monday morning. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect after an exchange of gunfire. Police say the investigation is ongoing but assure the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Garland police officers shot and killed a man who fired at and injured an officer early Monday morning.

Garland officer shot

What we know:

Police responded to multiple 911 calls just after midnight in the 100 block of West Wanda Drive about a man firing weapons in the street.

As the first officer arrived, the suspect shot at his vehicle, striking him while he was still inside. The officer was able to get to safety and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Suspect killed in shootout

Other officers responded to the scene, leading to an exchange of gunfire before they shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said multiple locations were involved but do not believe there are other suspects.

No other injuries have been reported. Police say there is no ongoing threat but urge people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No further details have been released.

What they're saying:

"As police officers, we understand the risks involved, but we ultimately joined the force to make a difference in our community—to serve and protect," Garland Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the injured officer and suspect have not been released to the public.

Investigators are working to determine the suspect’s motive.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.