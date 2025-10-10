Garland police officer involved in fatal crash

article

The Brief A Garland police officer was involved in a fatal crash Friday morning that killed a 32-year-old man who was standing in the road. The crash occurred when the officer hit a disabled truck with no lights on that was stopped in the middle of a dark intersection. The victim was identified as Juan Pablo Rio Aguilar. The officer's identity has not been released.



A police officer in Garland was involved in a crash that killed another man on Friday morning.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened around 6:30 a.m. shortly after the officer left the police station on Forest Lane.

Garland police said the officer was heading east on West State Street and hit truck with no lights on that was stopped in the middle of the intersection at McKinley Street.

A man who was standing in front of the truck was also hit. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was identified as 32-year-old Juan Pablo Rio Aguilar of Garland.

The officer also suffered minor injuries but has already been released from the hospital.

What they're saying:

Garland police are investigating the crash but pointed out that the disabled vehicle had no lights on and it was still dark at the time.

"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected as the investigation continues," the department said in a news release.

What we don't know:

The name of the officer involved was not released.