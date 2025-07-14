Garland Police investigating after partial human remains found in creek

article

The Garland Police Department is investigating after partial human remains were found in a creek beneath a bridge on Sunday night.

Human Remains Discovered

What we know:

Investigators were called to the 2600 block of Anita Drive for a report of what appeared to be a dead person in the creek.

Emergency personnel found partial human remains. It is believed to be an adult.

The remains were entangled in debris within the water.

Garland Police say due to the condition of the remains and the recent heavy rainfall, investigators believe the remains may have been carried downstream from a location north of where they were found.

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Garland Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of what appeared to be a deceased individual in a creek beneath a bridge in the 2600 block of Anita Drive.

What we don't know:

Garland Police detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and assist with identification.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.