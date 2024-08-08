Video: Garland police chase copper thieves in U-Haul

Garland police arrested two suspected copper thieves at the end of a chase involving a U-Haul truck.

It started around 6 p.m. on Wednesday after police received a call about suspects who appeared to be stealing copper near Belt Line and Wagon Wheel roads. The caller told police that the U-Haul truck was blocking a lane of traffic.

When officers got there, they saw one man still loading things into the truck and another man walking away, police said.

The officers tried to stop the U-Haul truck, but the female driver took off.

Video from FOX 4 viewer Collin Lydick shows officers throwing spike strips and approaching the U-Haul with their guns drawn at the end of the chase.

Police arrested 27-year-old Izely Guadalupe Guerrero Rodriguez of Rockwall after a brief chase.

The officers also found 41-year-old Jerome Wayne Perkins of Monroe, Louisiana inside a nearby convenience store.

They are still searching for another male suspect.

Rodriguez and Perkins were booked into the Garland jail. They're facing charges for theft, evading arrest, and drug possession.

Perkins had a gun on him when he was arrested, so he’s also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Police said they recovered copper cables from the U-Haul truck. It had been cut with a saw from a utility pole.