Garland police arrest murder suspect
GARLAND, Texas - Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of a murder in Garland Saturday evening.
The fatal shooting happened just before 7 p.m., when Garland PD officers were called out to the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane.
Responding officers found 26-year-old Dominique Jones with a gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators identified Kyhari Clines as a suspect. He was inside a nearby house, and it took several hours for Clines to come outside and surrender to police. He was arrested and police said a gun was recovered.
Clines was charged with Jones’ murder.
No further details were released as police continue their investigation.