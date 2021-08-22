Garland police arrest murder suspect

article

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of a murder in Garland Saturday evening.

The fatal shooting happened just before 7 p.m., when Garland PD officers were called out to the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane.

Responding officers found 26-year-old Dominique Jones with a gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified Kyhari Clines as a suspect. He was inside a nearby house, and it took several hours for Clines to come outside and surrender to police. He was arrested and police said a gun was recovered.

Clines was charged with Jones’ murder.

No further details were released as police continue their investigation.