Garland PD attends senior night for daughter of 911 dispatcher killed by drunken driver

The daughter of a Garland 911 dispatcher who was killed by a drunken driver received a special surprise this week.

It’s been eight years since Ally Eldridge’s mother, Crystal Nuncio, was killed in a wrong-way crash on the LBJ Freeway. Ally and her 9-month-old brother both survived but Ally suffered critical injuries.

"In 2015, her mother was killed in a tragic accident. DWI driver going the wrong way on 635 and hit them head-on. Ally was in the car with her brother. Her mother, Crystal was killed instantly," said Garland PD Officer Matt Pesta.

Ally is now a high school senior and a softball star.

Garland police showed up at her senior parent night at North Mesquite High School to honor her accomplishments and all she’s endured following the crash.

"Crystal can’t be here today for Ally’s senior day, so we’re here to cheer Ally on. We wanted Crystal to be here in spirit. We love her to pieces," Officer Pesta said.

"She’s a great young girl. She’s been through a lot, and she’s really resilient and it shows," said Officer Rick Mitchell, North Mesquite High School’s school resource officer. "I’m proud to be a part of this moment for her."

Ally initially didn’t realize the 40 or so officers walking up behind her on the field. Once she did, she said she was touched by the tribute.

"For me, it means a lot getting here to this point and not even knowing if I was going to see my senior night. So, you know, it means a lot," she said.

Ally said she wants to inspire others the way her mother did.

"Everything I do right now is for her. At this point, everything I strive to be or try to do is all for her. So, I’m going to be great one day all for her," she said. "She was just an uplifting person, a caring person. She always worked hard. She was an amazing person. I’m going to do the same thing."

Nuncio served as a 911 dispatcher in Garland for nine years.

Luis Angel Rodriguez, the drunken driver who hit the family, is serving a 13-year prison sentence.