Texas man arrested after firing shotgun at McKinney police officer
MCKINNEY, Texas - A man in McKinney was arrested after authorities said he fired a shotgun toward a McKinney police officer responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex late Friday night.
What we know:
According to a press release from the department, McKinney officers were called to the Gray Branch Apartments in the 1700 block of North Ridge Road at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple 911 dispatch calls reporting shots fired.
25-year-old Alexis Calderon fired a shotgun in the direction of a responding officer before retreating into an apartment. Officers established a perimeter and communicated with Calderon, who surrendered a short time later without further incident.
According to police, the detectives later executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered multiple firearms, ammunition and spent shell casing.
What's next:
Calderon was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.
No officers or members of the public were injured, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the McKinney Police Department.