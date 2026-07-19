Texas man arrested after firing shotgun at McKinney police officer

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The Brief A 25-year-old man was arrested after firing a shotgun toward a McKinney police officer responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The suspect surrendered peacefully after a brief standoff, and detectives later recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, and shell casings from the apartment. The suspect faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant; no injuries were reported, and it is unknown if he has legal representation.



A man in McKinney was arrested after authorities said he fired a shotgun toward a McKinney police officer responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex late Friday night.

What we know:

According to a press release from the department, McKinney officers were called to the Gray Branch Apartments in the 1700 block of North Ridge Road at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple 911 dispatch calls reporting shots fired.

25-year-old Alexis Calderon fired a shotgun in the direction of a responding officer before retreating into an apartment. Officers established a perimeter and communicated with Calderon, who surrendered a short time later without further incident.

According to police, the detectives later executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered multiple firearms, ammunition and spent shell casing.

What's next:

Calderon was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

No officers or members of the public were injured, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.