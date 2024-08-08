Garland Driver License Mega Center closed on Wednesday after person with ski mask and gun spotted

article

Driver's license appointments were canceled at the Garland Mega Center on Wednesday after a suspicious person was seen in the parking lot.

Employees told police they saw a person wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun in the parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Garland police responded, but they were unable to find the suspect.

The Mega Center opened for the day, but a short time later, a person matching the suspect's description was found and detained by a DPS trooper.

The Garland Mega Center then closed for the rest of the day.

No one was injured in the incident.