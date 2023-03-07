Garland man dies after being shot by police officers following chase

A man who was shot by Garland police officers after a chase has died, according to the police department.

32-year-old Adrian Castillo of Garland died on Tuesday morning.

Adrian Castillo (Source: Garland Police Department)

On Monday evening, Garland police say they were trying to pull over a white car on South Jupiter Road, but the driver took off and started a slow-speed chase.

The brief chase came to an end in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive. There, police say Castillo got out of his car and started shooting at two Garland police officers.

The officers fired back hitting Castillo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver shot by Garland police officers during shootout after slow-speed chase

The Garland Police Department said Castillo had a bond forfeiture warrant for Indecency with a Child.

A gun was found in the area of Castillo, according to police.

The two officers were not hurt.