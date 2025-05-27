Garland cyclist hit by domestic violence suspect in police pursuit expected to recover

The Brief A Garland bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a domestic abuse suspect fleeing police on Saturday in Dallas. The victim, Jim Martin, was carried on the hood of the suspect's car for nearly half a mile before being thrown off. The suspect, Justin Johnson, faces multiple charges including family violence, evading arrest, and causing serious injury.



A Garland bicyclist who was hit during a domestic abuse suspect’s alleged attempt to flee police is expected to recover.

Another cyclist who was riding next to him at the time of the incident tells FOX 4 the crash happened in a split second, and he's still wrapping his mind around what happened.

Garland cyclist hit by suspect

The Victim:

Last Saturday was no different from any other for a Garland cycling group. They set off from east Dallas like normal, but as they were nearing the end of the ride, disaster struck.

Jim Martin was hit by a speeding Dodge Charger, then carried on the hood for nearly half a mile before it crashed into two other vehicles, throwing him off.

Photos show the aftermath of the crash. Martin was taken to a nearby hospital, and he’s expected to recover.

The Suspect:

Police were chasing the suspect, Justin Johnson, after a domestic violence incident in Garland. A woman called saying he had hit her and smashed the windows of her car.

When officers found Johnson and tried to pull him over, they say he threw drugs out the window before driving off.

Police say Johnson struck Martin during the chase.

Justin Johnson (Source: Garland Police)

Johnson is currently being held here at the Dallas County Jail. He faces charges of family violence, evading arrest, causing serious injury and tampering with evidence.

Police also say there was a warrant for him at the time of the crash for a parole violation. It's unclear what the violation was.

According to public records, Johnson's criminal history dates back to 2011, and he's served time for multiple burglary convictions.

What they're saying:

Greg Murff is also part of the Garland cycling group, and he was right by Martin's side when the incident happened.

"This is a Saturday route that’s been going on for decades," said Murff.

Murff says it all happened in a flash.

"In an instant, we heard a roar of a car come up behind us," Murff said. "There was a honk, and then Jim was gone."

"I couldn’t see him left, right, behind me, and then a second later I could see him kind of peeking over the top of the car, and it was just horrifying," Murff went on.

Murff is grateful his friend is still alive after the traumatic incident.

"I went back to check on Jim and, of course, like most cyclists, he asked where his bike was," Murff said.

"It’s your Saturday morning, you’ve done it 100 times, and you’ve seen that route, you’ve seen these people and nothing’s unusual and to have a person disappear right in front of you, it’s hard to wrap your mind around, it really is," Murff continued.

Murff says he's going to find a new Saturday morning route from now on.