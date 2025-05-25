Garland domestic violence suspect hit bicyclist, cars during police chase

article

The Brief A domestic violence suspect, Justin Johnson, led Garland police on a chase Saturday, hitting a bicyclist and multiple cars. He allegedly threw drugs from his car, led police on a chase, then fled on foot before being arrested. The cyclist and another driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



A domestic violence suspect led Garland police on a chase where he crashed into multiple cars and a bicyclist.

Suspect fleeing from police hits bicyclist, cars

What we know:

On Saturday morning, Garland police were called by a woman who said she had been physically assaulted at an apartment complex on Bay Island Drive and that the suspect had driven away.

Police found the suspect's vehicle on I-30 and when they tried to pull the man over, he threw an item out of his car and sped away from the officer.

Police later determined the item thrown out of the car was drugs.

Officers chased the suspect as he exited the highway and drove along the service road into Mesquite.

At one point, the suspect hit a bicyclist who landed on top of the car.

Police say the suspect continued to drive with the bicycle rider on top of the car until they fell off of the vehicle at the next intersection.

The suspect then crashed into two stopped cars at a traffic light.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested by officers a short time later.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Justin Johnson of Mesquite.

He has been charged with evading arrest, assault and tampering with evidence.

The cyclist and one of the drivers of the were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police say Johnson also had an active parole violation warrant.

Information on the parole violation was not immediately available.