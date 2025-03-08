Man shot woman, himself at Garland apartment, police say

The Brief Police say a man shot a woman and then himself in Garland Friday. The woman is currently in the ICU. The man, 20-year-old Angel Vargas-Martinez, is dead.



Garland police are investigating after they say a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Friday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the apartment complex West Kingsley Road just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers went inside the apartment, they found two people who had been shot.

A woman was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. She is currently in the ICU.

A male suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Angel Vargas-Martinez, was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators believe Vargas-Martinez entered the woman's apartment and shot her before shooting himself.

Garland police say Vargas-Martinez has a connection to the victim's family.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any further information about the connection between the suspect and the female victim.

The victim's name and age have also not been released.

Garland police say they are continuing to investigate.