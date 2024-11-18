Garland condo murder: Suspects 'finished off' victim after he survived initial stabbing, arrest docs show

The Brief Haley Barber and Leo Moore are charged with capital murder in the death of Johnny Ross Jr. Ross's body was found wrapped in a rug in the closet of his Garland condo. According to an arrest affidavit, Moore stabbed Ross while he was sleeping on the couch and then stabbed him again after he was found alive hours later.



Arrest warrant affidavits for two capital murder suspects revealed new information about what they told police about the plot to kill a man who had allowed them to live in his Garland condo.

Haley Barber and Leo Moore, both 20, are charged with capital murder in the death of 53-year-old Johnny Ross Jr.

One of Barber's friends was the first to call the police.

The friend told police he had recently bought a car from Barber that belonged to her "grandfather" and went to the condo to get the spare key for the vehicle.

When he was let into the condo, he smelled a "foul odor," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When the friend asked Barber about where her "grandfather" was, she took him to a back bedroom and showed him a body wrapped up in a material.

Barber allegedly told the friend that she and her boyfriend, Leo Moore, had slipped something into Ross's drink and stabbed him.

The friend told his mother what he had seen and called police.

When officers arrived at the condo they found two sofas with what appeared to be several dried blood stains, a Bowie knife and a white powedery substance according to the affidavit.

They then forced their way inside a bedroom and found what appeared to be a body, wrapped in a rug and several trash bags in the closet, according to the documents.

Bloody towels and shoes were also found in the closet.

A neighbor told police that he saw Barber and Moore drive off in a Mercedes that belonged to Ross.

That neighbor gave FOX 4 video of Moore and Barber going in and out of the condo during the possible timeframe of the stabbing.

The Mercedes was spotted by license plate reading camera on I-30 near Rockwall that same morning.

Police chased the vehicle for several miles before the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran.

Both were apprehended shortly after.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Barber told police that she and Moore planned to rob Ross for his cars and money.

Moore told police he stabbed Ross in the neck while he was asleep on the couch and both left the apartment. When they went back 8 to 10 hours later, Ross was still alive.

Barber told then allegedly told Moore to "finish [Ross] off" because she did not want to see him suffering. Moore then stabbed him several times in the upper back, he allegedly told police.

Moore said he and Barber wrapped Ross's body in a rug and placed it in a closet.

Neighbors told FOX 4 that a smell coming from the condo had gotten progressively worse in recent days.

The stabbing happened days before police were called, according to timelines given by the suspects.

Barber is charged with capital murder and evading arrest.

Moore is facing the same charges and an additional theft charge.

Both are in the Dallas County Jail.