Gainesville ISD employee among 2 arrested in online minor sting operation

article

The Brief Two individuals were arrested in Cooke County for online solicitation of minors following a multi-agency sting operation. One of the arrested, Hunter Clayton Jordan, was a Gainesville ISD employee and was driving a district vehicle at the time of his arrest. Gainesville ISD has terminated Jordan's employment in a statement sent out to parents by the district's superintendent.



On July 15 and 16, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Department hosted and coordinated a joint law enforcement "sting" operation with Texas DPS, Collin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Colony Police Department.

The operation’s efforts were focused on the online solicitation of minors.

Law enforcement sting operation

What we know:

While the suspects believed they were communicating with underage minors, they were actually chatting with law enforcement officers.

The suspects were then directed to a pre-determined location in Gainesville, where law enforcement was waiting.

Dig deeper:

During the operation, two individuals in Cooke County were arrested.

57-year-old Edmond Blake Judkins was charged with a second-degree felony for online solicitation of a minor.

Judkins bond is set at $150,000.

Edmond Blake Judkins | CREDIT: Cooke County Sheriff's Office

Gainesville ISD employee arrested

26-year-old Hunter Clayton Jordan was charged with a second-degree felony for online solicitation of a minor.

At the time of Jordan’s arrest, it was determined that he was a Gainesville ISD employee and was driving a Gainesville ISD vehicle.

Hunter Clayton Jordan | CREDIT: Cooke County Sheriff's Office

Jordan worked for Gainseville ISD for 3 years, according to the district.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Gainesville ISD statement

Dig deeper:

Gainesville ISD Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart sent the following statement to parents in the district:

"Dear GISD staff and families,

We are writing to inform you of a serious matter involving an employee of the Gainesville ISD maintenance department. On July 15, 2025, the employee was arrested by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor, Texas Penal Code 33.021. This arrest is a result of a multi-agency sting operation in which law-enforcement agents posed as minors. Therefore, no actual minors were involved.

The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated from employment in GISD. We will continue to follow District protocols to comply with all legal requirements.

Upon hire, all GISD employees must complete and pass a fingerprint-based background check that identifies criminal history results through both the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gainesville ISD maintains a subscription to all staff background reports for the entirety of their employment.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are committed to transparency as this case develops. If you have a concern or information to report, please contact the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

We will continue to keep our community informed as appropriate."

What's next:

Cooke County Sheriff's Office says that operations such as this one are just one tool that they utilize in carrying out their mission in ensuring the safety and security of children.