Woman shot and killed in West Oak Cliff parking lot, suspect arrested

Police arrested and charged a man with the murder of a woman at a Dallas gas station on Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez was at the Shell Station on S. Walton Walker Boulevard in West Oak Cliff when she was shot and killed.

Investigators say Gonzalez argued with a man before the shooting.

Police say they determined that 22-year-old Harold Thompson was the shooter.

Harold Thompson (Source: Dallas Jail)

He was arrested and charged with murder.

Police did not say if Thompson and Gonzalez knew each other prior to the shooting.

Thompson is currently in the Dallas Jail being held without bond.