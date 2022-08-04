Fort Worth officer seriously hurt by suspected drunken driver

A Fort Worth police officers was seriously hurt in a crash with a suspected drunken driver.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was driving with his lights and sirens on near Lancaster Avenue and Oakland Boulevard.

A driver hit the patrol SUV, forcing it off the road and into a tree.

First responders had to cut the officer from the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive.

Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run

The driver who caused the crash kept going. Police arrested him a short distance away.

That man is now charged with intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident. His name has not yet been released.