Fort Worth ISD teacher surprised with HEB award for excellence in education

A North Texas educator was surprised in her classroom with a cash award as HEB's way of recognizing her for excellence in education.

Dr. Karen Galley

What we know:

Dr. Karen Galley teaches social studies to students, most of whom are new to the United States.

"The students at our school are amazing. They come from all over the world, so the classroom you walked into, I had students from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Burma, all over Africa. The real key is making them feel comfortable and building a relationship with them," she said.

Galley is interrupted in her classroom with a surprise honor: an award for ‘excellence in education’ from the grocery chain HEB.

"Now we are here to present to her $1000, and your campus also gets $1000," said HEB spokesperson, Emily Lynch.

Galley applauded as she told her students, "That's money for the school!"

What they're saying:

Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar, who came along for the surprise visit, called the award a reflection of the district’s new direction to improve student achievement.

"Some of them come here they can’t speak the language or write the language so they need extra support," she said. "Having direct contact with students is always going to be what accelerates growth."

Tenth grader Vung Heih Cing Kap grew up in Burma.

"She is very cool, fun with us and she teaches awesome and when we learn, she is patient with us. She is amazing. It’s nice to to be in her class," she said.

"She’s good! Yeah, she’s an amazing teacher. She helps us to speak English, to learn," said the ninth grader, Justin Iradukunda.

The impact Galley has on her students is immeasurable, but she says her students teach her just as much.

"They learn from me, but I learned so much from them," she said.

What's next:

Dr. Galley is a finalist for this HEB award. She will travel to Austin in May.

If she is selected for the grand prize, she will win $25,000 and her school will also receive $25,000.