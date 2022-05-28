Funeral held for Palestine ISD teacher killed in Dallas County wrong-way crash
PALESTINE, Texas - Funeral services were held Saturday for a Texas teacher and coach killed in a wrong-way crash on I-45.
Friends and loved ones gathered at First Baptist Church in Palestine for a final goodbye to 28-year-old Michael Coyne, who was killed last week after 33-year-old Francisca Fuentes crashed into his vehicle.
He was with two students as they headed from Dallas back to Palestine after he was gifted tickets to a Mavericks game.
Both of those kids survived.
Fuentes and the two toddlers in her car died.