Funeral held for married Grand Prairie ISD teachers who both died of COVID-19

Funeral services for a husband and wife who both died of COVID-19 and taught at Grand Prairie ISD were held Monday.

Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell both died December 13 due to complications of COVID-19.

The funeral service for the Blackwells began at 10 a.m. at Carrillo Funeral Home in Grand Prairie.

They will be laid to rest at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth.

Rose Mary was a 2nd grade teacher at Travis World Language Academy, and Paul was a PE instructor and coach at Fannin Middle School.