Husband and wife who taught in Grand Prairie ISD die of COVD-19

article

A married couple who taught in the Grand Prairie Independent School District both died because of COVID-19.

Coach Paul Blackwell worked at Fannin Middle School. He was the seventh-grade boys’ basketball coach.

His wife and second-grade teacher Rose Mary Blackwell worked at the Travis World Language Academy.

The couple’s son confirmed their deaths to FOX 4. He said they had been in the hospital for some time and had to be intubated on Dec. 6. They both passed away on Sunday.

COVID-19 has been tough for the family. Several other relatives who are battling the virus are also very sick, their son said.

Grand Prairie ISD has not yet released a statement.