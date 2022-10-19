Funeral underway for Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash

Officer Jacob Arellano will be remembered with a funeral in North Texas Wednesday.

A visitation and Funeral Mass will be held for Arellano at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 720 South Floyd Road in Richardson.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass.

Dallas Police Department Honors will take place at the end of the service.

On Friday, Oct. 21, a Funeral Mass will happen at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in El Paso, followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano, who was on his way to work at the time of the crash, was found in the driver's seat of his SUV. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital where a doctor noted he suffered a broken pelvis and a large laceration to his head, according to the report. Details of his head injuries are too gruesome to share. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

On Monday, police officially booked Mayra Rebollar, 31, into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged her with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Arrellano.

According to police documents, Rebollar's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Investigators say Rebollar was driving the wrong way on Spur 408 in a Nissan Altima when she hit Arellano head-on.

According to the arrest affidavit, Arellano then hit a semi-truck that was towing a trailer. That driver was not seriously injured.