Funeral arrangements set for Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunk driver

Dallas police have announced funeral arrangements for their officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver.

Officer Jacob Arellano will be remembered with a funeral in North Texas and another in El Paso.

On Wednesday, October 19, a visitation and Funeral Mass will be held for Arellano at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 720 South Floyd Road in Richardson.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass.

Dallas Police Department Honors will take place at the end of the service.

On Friday, Oct. 21, a Funeral Mass will happen at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in El Paso, followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Police announced that they have charged Mayra Rebollar with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Arellano.

Saturday morning, a police spokesperson said she remains in the hospital.

Police said Rebollar was traveling in the wrong direction on Spur 408, near Kiest Boulevard in South Dallas, when she crashed into Arellano's SUV while he was driving to work.

The crash pushed the Arellano's SUV into oncoming traffic. It was then struck by an 18-wheeler and rolled several times.