Frozen pipes burst in Victory Park Dallas apartments, flooding some units

There are businesses, homes and apartments all over North Texas that had their power restored and now found out that their pipes froze.

The frozen pipes are now thawing, and buildings are flooding.

Jeremiah Bailleu discovered the unit next door to his third-floor apartment at the Camden Victory Park completely flooded after pipes burst.

"There was a monsoon inside this apartment," he said. "There was water coming through the pipes through the walls coming from the top. It was crazy."

Water gushed into Bailleu’s neighbor’s apartment after a fire suppression line busted. He says they opened the balcony doors to give the water a place to escape.

"The pipe that burst was right behind the TV mounted on his wall," he said. "And once that burst, it was shooting out of the wall as the drywall is falling down. It was an absolute nightmare."

"Within five minutes of our power going back on, our fire alarms started going off," said resident Hannah Theriault. "So of course we were all wondering what was going on."

The busted pipe triggered the fire alarm, leaving other residents like Theriault to wonder what was going on.

Meanwhile, Bailleu says he and several others used shop vacs to keep the water from entering their units.

He says they’d been going 7 to 8-hour stretches without power.

"I’m sure that pipe wouldn’t have gotten that cold had they not shut our electricity off for such long periods of time," he said.

Bailleu says fortunately his until is still dry and estimates about 8 units were affected, especially those on the floor below. Everyone else was able to stay in the building after the fire suppression system was drained.

"My heart definitely goes out to all the people who were impacted by the flood yesterday," Theriault said.

FOX 4 reached out to the Camden, but we have yet to hear back.