Frontier Airlines offering $19 flights to new destinations out of Dallas

Frontier Airlines will offer more flights at DFW Airport starting this spring.

The Denver-based, low-cost carrier is adding 13 new destinations, including Houston, Chicago, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

It also plans to offer flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in May with government approval.

New Service from DFW Airport

Destination – Start Date – Frequency – Fare

Houston Bush (IAH) – April 21, 2024 – Twice Daily – $19

Omaha (OMA) – May 17, 2024 – 3x/week – $19

Nashville (BNA) – April 21, 2024 – 4x/week – $19

Indianapolis (IND) – April 22, 2024 – 4x/week – $19

Chicago O’Hare (ORD) – April 10, 2024 – Daily – $19

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) – April 21, 2024 – 4x/week – $19

Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR) – May 16, 2024 – 3x/week – $19

Charlotte (CLT) – April 11, 2024 – 3x/week – $19

Puerto Vallarta (PVR) – May 16, 2024 – 2x/week – $109

Detroit (DTW) – April 22, 2024 – 4x/week – $19

Salt Lake City (SLC) – April 11, 2024 – 3x/week – $19

Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW) – April 22, 2024 – 4x/week –$19

Los Angeles (LAX) – April 10, 2024 – Daily – $39

Portland, Ore. (PDX) – April 21, 2024 – 4x/week – $59

"This announcement represents a tremendous expansion of service in one of our fastest growing markets and is part of a new operational focus on underserved and overpriced routes," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. "The opening of our DFW crew base last spring is helping to support our growth and bring more affordable and convenient travel options to those in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex."

Some flights are just $19 one way. However, some restrictions apply.

You must book before the end of the day on Thursday for flights on Monday through Thursday and Saturdays through June 5.

There are also some blackout dates and exceptions for travel to Las Vegas and the state of Florida on certain days of the week.

For a complete list of flights and restrictions, visit https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-dallas.

‘More gates, more flights, more nonstop routes’

As this year marks 50 years since the first flights in and out of DFW, Frontier Airlines announced its expansion at the big airport on Tuesday.

"More gates, more flights, more nonstop routes so more choices of low fares for North Texans," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle.

Frontier is adding new routes to a list of U.S. airports but none more than DFW, pointing out a new strategy to which it sees North Texas having an advantage over other major cities and regions.

"It’s one of the fastest-growing places in the country. And so if you look at air service compared to like a New York, for example, there’s a lot more competition in a place like New York," Biffle said. "We just think there are some underserved and overpriced places, and people need access to lower prices, which is going to feed the economy even more."

The number of Frontier non-stop destinations from DFW is now at 36, including 14 additional ones announced Tuesday. It is also hiring new staff, including flight attendants, pilots, mechanics and customer service reps to support the expansion.

The growth of Frontier Airlines comes during a milestone year for DFW International, celebrating its half-century in existence and coming off its busiest year for passenger traffic with roughly 80 million travelers in 2023.

"We’ll continue to provide opportunities for employees, and all our business partners, including our airline partners. We want them to be successful," said DFW Airport CEO Dean Donohue.

And while it’s clear American Airlines’ operations continue to occupy the majority of DFW’s terminals, the airport says its commitment to the future with renovations, improvements and a new terminal will benefit each of its carriers.

"We have to stay ahead of that growth," Donohue said. "As an airport, we’ve got to make sure we’re always providing that opportunity for growth, and that we can never be a constraint. So that’s why these investments were making are so important."