Frisco woman sentenced for lying to FBI about recruiting for terrorist actions in Pakistan

A Frisco woman has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for making false statements related to international terrorism, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs announced.

Kahkashan Haider Khan, 54, a U.S. citizen and immigrant from Pakistan, received a 96-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III on Oct. 7, 2025, after pleading guilty to the charge. The announcement of her sentencing was made on Nov. 14, after the government was reopened.

Prosecutors said Khan was a member of the Mujahir Qaumi Movement (MQM), a separatist group in Pakistan that claims grievances against the Pakistani government. According to court records, Khan acted as a recruiter and facilitator for terrorist actions in Pakistan, raising and wiring funds for violent acts.

Plotting Fire-Bombings

The backstory:

In January 2023, Khan recruited an individual in Pakistan to carry out fire-bombings on two Punjabi-owned gas stations in Karachi, Pakistan. Court documents detail that Khan discussed multiple aspects of the plot, including selecting targets, deciding on flammable accelerants, planning escape routes, and arranging for the purchase of firearms for the attackers. She collected money from MQM sympathizers in the U.S. and wired the funds to pay for the intended attacks.

On Feb. 20, 2023, Khan's co-conspirator sent her photos from news coverage of a firebombing in Karachi, which had resulted in six people being burned. Thinking the attack had been successful, Khan celebrated and told the co-conspirator he would be "greatly rewarded."

Khan's celebration was short-lived. After searching the internet, she discovered the photos were from an event that happened in October 2022, and the firebombing had not taken place. She reportedly became "furious," accusing her co-conspirator of deceit.

False Statements

FBI Special Agents interviewed Khan at her Frisco home on Feb. 23, 2024, regarding her involvement. During that interview, Khan made multiple false statements, denying she wanted a co-conspirator to commit firebombings and denying involvement in an action that could result in harm or death.

She later admitted during her plea hearing in February 2025 that these statements were false and material to a terrorism investigation.

What they're saying:

"The FBI will aggressively investigate individuals planning or taking part in acts of violence in support of terrorism," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

"We will not allow the United States to be a launching point for terrorist attacks abroad," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. "Vigilantly protecting the United States and its interests is inherent in everything we do."