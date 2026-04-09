Frisco ISD increases security for district track meet on anniversary of Austin Metcalf's death

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The Brief Frisco ISD has implemented enhanced security measures for this week’s District 11-5A track meet, which marks the one-year anniversary of the fatal stabbing of student Austin Metcalf. The event was moved to Lobo Stadium in Little Elm, where athletes from Frisco Memorial are competing in honor of Metcalf under the motto "A11 In." While the community reflects on the tragedy, the murder trial for the suspect Karmelo Anthony is scheduled to begin this June.



A major track meet is bringing Frisco students together this week, but security is a top priority as the community marks one year since a similar event ended in tragedy.

Thursday, April 9, marks the one-year anniversary of the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The Frisco Memorial High School student was fatally stabbed by another student during last year's district meet.

Enhanced security at Frisco track meet

Loro Stadium in Little Elm

What's New:

The District 11-5A track meet is being held Thursday and Friday at Lobo Stadium in Little Elm. Officials moved the event from the stadium where the stabbing occurred a year ago.

Frisco ISD officials said they have implemented strict safety protocols for the event, which is expected to run until 7 p.m. Thursday.

What they're saying:

"Frisco ISD is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students, athletes, families and spectators attending the district track meet," the district said in a statement. "District administrators will be on site, and appropriate security measures will be in place."

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

Karmelo Anthony is charged with first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at the Frisco track meet.

Representatives for Anthony say there is no evidence that young men knew each other.

An arrest report for Anthony detailed his interactions with police in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

According to the court document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer spotted Anthony on the north end of the of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report states.

The suspect also told the officer, "He put his hands on me."

When is Karmelo Anthony's trial?

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Collin County)

What's next:

Anthony is charged with first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in Collin County District Court on June 1, 2026. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years in prison.