Frisco SWAT standoff stems from stolen vehicle call

There is a large police presence in a Frisco neighborhood where a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a home.

What we know:

Frisco police said they got a call on Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Boulder Way.

The suspect allegedly ran from officers and barricaded himself inside a home in the 7100 block of Fieldstone Drive.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene, which remains active.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What they're saying:

Frisco police said this is an isolated incident. They do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

However, they are encouraging the suspect to surrender before the situation gets out of hand.

"It’s always best to come into custody before anyone gets hurt or there’s any additional charges. So, yes, we always want a peaceful resolution to all of these incidents," said Deputy Chief John Skertich.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet released any information about the suspect or said whether anyone else is inside the home.

It’s not clear how long the standoff will last.