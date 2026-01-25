Teen dead, another critically injured in Frisco sledding accident

article

The Brief A 16-year-old female has died in Frisco after a sledding accident that left another in critical condition. The two teens were being pulled by a Jeep when their sled struck a curb and crashed into a tree. The incident remains under investigation by Frisco police.



A teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after a sledding accident in Frisco Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Preliminary investigation by Frisco PD says a 16-year-old male was driving a Jeep while pulling the two victims on a sled.

Witnesses say the sled hit a curb and collided with a tree.

Frisco police responded to a call near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court in Frisco on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found two 16-year-old females in critical condition after a sledding accident.

Police administered life-saving measures before the two were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims died.

What we don't know:

We don't know the status of the second victim or the driver of the Jeep.

What you can do:

Frisco PD is asking with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

What they're saying:

"For your safety, please keep in mind that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents. Please stay alert, stay indoors when possible, and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity until conditions improve," Frisco PD said in their press release on safety during the winter storm.