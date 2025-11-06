Frisco serial stalker gets maximum prison sentence

article

The Brief Frisco serial stalker Robert Bevers was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison for stalking a Collin County woman in 2024. Bevers's sentence was enhanced due to a prior conviction and evidence presented at the trial showing he had harassed four other women since 2016. The victim initially received unsolicited gifts and messages that became increasingly threatening after a protective order was set aside.



A 40-year-old Frisco man was given the maximum sentence for stalking a Collin County woman in 2024, according to the Collin County District Attorney.

Robert Bevers was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence came after evidence showed Bevers had also targeted four other women dating back as far as 2016.

The Crime

The backstory:

In 2022, a 27-year-old Frisco woman began finding unsolicited gifts left on her porch by Bevers. She had never met Bevers. Her family installed surveillance cameras that captured Bevers’s car repeatedly circling the home.

The victim obtained a civil protective order, which Bevers appealed. After that order was set aside, he resumed contacting her in 2024 by sending messages over social media and email that became increasingly sexual and racist. She reported the conduct to Frisco Police, which opened a felony stalking investigation.

Detective Brenna Bearden led the investigation, securing search warrants for cell phone, social media, and location data. Records showed Bevers first tried to contact the victim as early as 2016, initially under his own name, and then later through fake accounts.

After an extensive investigation, Detective Bearden obtained an arrest warrant, and U.S. Marshals Task Force agents arrested Bevers on April 29, 2024.

The Trial

According to Collin County, the jury found Bevers guilty of stalking, a third-degree felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. Because prosecutors alleged a prior-conviction enhancement, the punishment range increased to 20 years.

Prosecutors proved that Bevers was a serial stalker who harassed four other women, all describing similar experiences. The women were two former college classmates, the younger sister of a high school teammate, and a Dallas criminal defense attorney. Collin County officials say none of the women had ever met Bevers.

One of the victims asked for the maximum sentence so they could finally have "a moment of peace."

County officials say Bevers was committed to the Texas Youth Commission, and that he also served five years in prison for aggravated assault against his grandmother.

Bevers was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.