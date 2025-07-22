Frisco resident wins $2M Powerball prize

article

A Frisco resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from the drawing on July 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the second-tier winning ticket at Walmart Supercenter #5866, located at 8555 Preston Road in Frisco.

Frisco Powerball Winner

The ticket successfully matched all five white ball numbers drawn (5-9-25-28-69) but did not match the red Powerball number (5). The prize was multiplied to $2 million due to the player opting for the Power Play option. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is automatically set at $2,000,000, regardless of the Power Play number selected.

About Powerball:

Powerball Grand Prizes begin at $20 million and continue to increase until a jackpot winner is determined. Players secure the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 and one Powerball number from a field of 26.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Since its inception in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated over $41 billion in revenue for the state and awarded more than $92 billion in prizes to players. Over $35 billion has been contributed to the Foundation School Fund since 1997, supporting public education in Texas. Additionally, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $273 million to programs assisting Texas veterans since 2009.

The Texas Lottery offers various games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, and numerous scratch ticket games. Players must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket.