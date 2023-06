Someone in Frisco claimed a million dollar prize from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The $1 million top prize came from the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac on W. Main Street in Frisco.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says it is the sixth of eight $1 million prizes to be claimed in the game.