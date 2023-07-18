With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $1 billion this Wednesday, one lucky Frisco resident is celebrating winning a million bucks.

The Frisco resident, who elected to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Circle K on El Dorado Parkway for the July 15 Powerball drawing.

Related article

The mystery person's Quick Pick ticket matched all 5 of the white balls (2, 9, 43, 55, 57), but not the red Powerball (18).

The next Powerball drawing is this Wednesday.