Frisco resident claims $1M prize in Powerball drawing

Frisco
FRISCO, Texas - With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $1 billion this Wednesday, one lucky Frisco resident is celebrating winning a million bucks.

The Frisco resident, who elected to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Circle K on El Dorado Parkway for the July 15 Powerball drawing.

Overall more than 231,000 tickets in Texas won something in Monday night's drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

The mystery person's Quick Pick ticket matched all 5 of the white balls (2, 9, 43, 55, 57), but not the red Powerball (18).

The next Powerball drawing is this Wednesday.