Expand / Collapse search

Frisco police fatally shoot suspect while serving felony warrant

By
Published  March 10, 2025 12:54pm CDT
Frisco
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Frisco police says officers involved in shooting

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Frisco. Here's what we know so far.

The Brief

    • Frisco police officers shot and killed 43-year-old Gregory Sheppard while serving a felony warrant at his home last week.
    • Police haven't yet said why Sheppard was wanted or what prompted officers to fatally shoot him.
    • No officers were hurt.

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police still haven’t released many details about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last week.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 5400 block of Travis Drive.

Officers were serving a felony warrant when shots were fired, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Gregory Sheppard of Frisco. He died at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

Related

Shots fired as Frisco officers serve felony warrants; no officers hurt
article

Shots fired as Frisco officers serve felony warrants; no officers hurt

A police shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Travis Drive in Frisco Thursday evening as officers attempted to serve felony arrest warrants.

What we don't know:

Police still have not released any information about what happened.

They haven’t shared details of why Sheppard was wanted or what prompted officers to shoot and kill him.

It’s not clear if Sheppard had a weapon or if he threatened officers.

There’s no word on how many officers fired shots at him.

Police didn’t say if anyone else was in the home.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are reportedly investigating the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Frisco Police Department.

FriscoCrime and Public Safety