Frisco police fatally shoot suspect while serving felony warrant

Frisco police still haven’t released many details about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last week.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 5400 block of Travis Drive.

Officers were serving a felony warrant when shots were fired, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Gregory Sheppard of Frisco. He died at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

Police still have not released any information about what happened.

They haven’t shared details of why Sheppard was wanted or what prompted officers to shoot and kill him.

It’s not clear if Sheppard had a weapon or if he threatened officers.

There’s no word on how many officers fired shots at him.

Police didn’t say if anyone else was in the home.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are reportedly investigating the shooting.