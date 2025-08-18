Frisco man shot at teens after ‘ding dong ditch’ prank, police say

The Brief A Frisco homeowner was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car full of teens because they played a "ding dong ditch" prank on him. Damon Wolfe is now charged with three counts of aggravated assault, a 2nd degree felony. No one was hurt in the shooting.



A "ding dong ditch" prank in Frisco nearly cost three teenagers their lives. While police have arrrest a man for shooting at them, they’re also warning others against the dangerous TikTok challenge.

Ding Dong Ditch Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on July 28 outside a home on Scottsdale Way, which is in the Sterling Ranch neighborhood near the Dallas North Tollway and Stonebrook Parkway.

The homeowner reported that someone had tried to kick in his door. He told police he fired multiple shots at the suspects’ vehicle as it was driving away.

That same night, officers responded to a second call about a vehicle being shot at on nearby Legacy Drive. The car had three bullet holes in it.

The three teenagers in the car eventually admitted to police and their parents that the shooting happened as they were driving away from the scene of a random "ding dong ditch" prank.

Police ultimately decided that the homeowner was the one who broke the law. They arrested 58-year-old Damon Wolfe for firing shots at the teenagers.

Featured article

What they're saying:

The Frisco police chief said Wolfe's actions crossed a legal line.

"The homeowner went beyond defending his home. He ran out into the street, fired shots at a vehicle as it was coming his direction and as it had already passed him. There is a lot of risk where those bullets could go," said Chief David Shilson.

Chief Shilson also urged parents to warn their kids about the dangers of this social media trend.

"Parents, please talk to your kids about the dangers of participating in these types of TikTok challenges," he said. "The teens involved in this case are very fortunate they were not shot and killed or seriously injured."

The chief called the entire incident "completely senseless and avoidable had better decisions been made by all involved."

What's next:

Wolfe is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

He was released from jail after posting his $30,000 bond.

If convicted, he could face fines and up to 20 years in prison.