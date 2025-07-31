Frisco man accused of fatally stabbing mother

article

A Frisco man has been arrested after being reported by his father for allegedly stabbing his mother to death.

Frisco murder arrest

What we know:

Frisco Police Department officers responded to the 13500 block of Valencia Drive around 6:31 p.m. Wednesday for a report of murder.

The caller told police that his wife, Marie Placide-Jackson, 63, was dead. The man also reportedly claimed that his son, Ryan Jackson, 28, was the suspect.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Marie Jackson dead of multiple stab wounds. After gathering more evidence at the scene, Ryan Jackson was arrested and taken to the Frisco Detention Facility.

According to the PD, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Ryan Jackson's bond amount was not included in the release.

No suspected motive was released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department’s non-emergency number (972-292-6010) or submit a tip using Tip411 (text FRISCOPD + the tip to 847411).