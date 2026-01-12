Frisco ISD Threat: Emails prompt extra security on campuses

article

The Brief Frisco ISD campuses were placed in "secure mode" following a series of threatening emails received by the district. Heightened security measures were implemented as a precaution. However, police have since secured all campuses and said the threat was not credible. The specific nature of the threat has not been released.



The Frisco Independent School District's campuses are operating normally again after a series of email threats prompted extra security.

What's New:

Frisco police said all schools within the city limits have been checked and are now secure.

Threats that campuses received were deemed not credible and there is no danger to the public, police said.

An investigation into the source of the threatening emails is ongoing.

The backstory:

On Monday morning, Frisco ISD confirmed the district received threatening emails across its campuses.

The schools were placed in secure mode as a precaution.

In secure mode, students will be in their classrooms as usual, but the exterior doors will be locked and no one will be allowed in or out.

Students who had not yet arrived for the day were asked to stay home.

What we don't know:

No details about the nature of the threat were released.

Picking Up Students

Parents pick up their children at Independence High School in Frisco.

What you can do:

Frisco ISD said that parents or guardians who wished to pick their student up from campus could do so. The district warned that the release process may take additional time due to the "secure" status.

According to Frisco ISD, only individuals who are on the student's emergency contact list would be allowed to pick up the students. Families are asked to follow campus procedures and bring a photo ID.