Frisco ISD schools receive more email threats

The Brief Frisco ISD schools resumed normal operations on Wednesday after another series of non-credible email threats prompted a brief "secure" status. Police cleared all affected campuses and believe these messages are linked to similar threats that disrupted the district on Monday. Authorities have not identified the specific schools targeted or released details regarding the exact nature of the threats.



Schools in the Frisco Independent School District have been given the all-clear after receiving another round of threatening emails.

What we know:

The Frisco Police Department said it investigated email threats that were sent to several schools on Wednesday morning.

"The messages sent are similar to the ones received on Monday. The district notified us immediately, and our school resource officers and detectives are working closely with school administrators to assess the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff," the department said in an update on social media.

The schools were placed in a secure status as a precaution, even though police said the threats were believe to be non-credible.

Police have since cleared all affected campuses and they have resumed normal operations.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials didn’t say which schools were affected or release any details about the nature of the threat.

Frisco ISD School Threats

The backstory:

On Monday, several Frisco ISD schools received similar messages that prompted extra security procedures.

Parents were encouraged to keep their children at home if they had not yet arrived on campus and video from SKY 4 showed hundreds of parents waiting in line to pick up their children because of the threats.

Police ultimately determined there was no danger.