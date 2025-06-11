Frisco ISD adjusts transfer rules to boost enrollment amid budget concerns

The Brief Frisco ISD is introducing new transfer options to increase enrollment and prevent further budget cuts, facing declining student numbers and competition from school vouchers. New programs include allowing grandchildren of Frisco residents to transfer into K-9th grade and enabling former students, and those who moved within the district, to return to or stay at their current campus. The district hopes these changes, similar to those in other North Texas districts, will help maintain financial stability amid an evolving educational landscape.



Frisco ISD is changing its policies on who can transfer into the district. The district hopes the changes will help prevent further budget cuts.

The district hopes these options will help increase enrollment and retain students in the district.

The district is facing the same issues as many other North Texas school districts: declining enrollment and now competing with school vouchers.

New transfer options

What we know:

There are multiple new transfer options for students and families who live in the district and outside it.

One of the options is tailored to the older demographic in Frisco as a brand-new program starting June 23 will allow grandparents in Frisco to have their grandchildren apply to transfer into Frisco ISD from kindergarten through 9th grade.

They could choose to join campuses that have less than 90% enrollment.

There are also options for students who attended a Frisco ISD school for at least one year to transfer back to the district and for students who moved within the district to stay-put at their current campus.

The options are similar to the transfer programs at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Southlake ISD.

Declining school enrollment

Dig deeper:

The district, along with many other North Texas school districts, is facing a declining enrollment.

Just last month, Fort Worth ISD was forced to shutter nearly 20 campuses.

A new challenge is also on the horizon with the Texas Legislature passing Governor Abbott's school voucher program, which will make it easier to attend private schools.

What they're saying:

FRISCO ISD's Managing Director of Student Services, Albert Leal, spoke with FOX 4's Amelia Jones about the matter.

25 "We need to continue to look for ways to recruit students into the district and really maintain the students that are here," said Leal.

"So we want to be able to serve them just like we serve all of our young families that are bringing their students into the district, and we felt like this was a positive way to be able to offer them something uh that we had previously not offered them."

Leal and the district used surrounding North Texas school districts to help come up with these new transfer options.

"We’ve taken and looked at those districts and other districts that have similar processes and policies and been able to incorporate that into this plan."

Recent school voucher programs force Leal and the district to remain realistic on how to maintain enrollment.

"We have to remain realistic about the impact that the vouchers could have on the district or could have on the district, so we want to remain innovative in order to maintain or increase our enrollment."

What's next:

All UIL eligibility rules apply to the transfer programs.

The district is also expanding its existing transfer program, Access Frisco.

If you're curious about your eligibility, find out HERE .